MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms will continue this evening setting us up for a wet a stormy rest of your work week.

Isolated strong storms remain possible through the evening. Storms will develop and slide from west to east. Some damaging wind gusts are possible, along with some locally heavy rain. Small hail cannot be ruled out. Rain chances will diminish after sunset.

A stalled frontal boundary sitting over the Gulf Coast will set the stage for a very unsettled few days ahead. Several batches of storms will develop over Mississippi and slid into Alabama and Northwest Florida. We will keep a 40-50% rain chance around through the night with lows in the lower 70s.

Scattered downpours are likely through Thursday and Friday. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible with locally heavy rain. Some flooding is expected due to training thunderstorms.

Storms will become widely scattered by the weekend.