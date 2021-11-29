Nothing but Sunshine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon, Gulf Coast! We started off cool this morning but we are warming up thanks to all the sunshine this afternoon. Therefore you can leave the umbrella at home today and bring a pair of sunglasses.

Highs will reach the upper 50’s in our northern communities and lower 60’s closer along the coast. A warming trend this week with seasonable temperatures in the low 70’s by Wednesday. We bring in small rain chances next weekend, but in the mean time go outside and enjoy the outdoors!