Not Much Relief from the Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summer heat with not that much way in the way of relief. An area of high pressure in the upper level of the atmosphere will help filter in drier and more stable air the next couple of days.

Today starts mostly quiet and mild. Thanks to plenty of sunshine we will warm up quickly. By lunchtime, we’ll be near 90 degrees in most spots. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple-digits. Some will see relief from the heat in the form of a summer shower or storm, but the chance once finds you is only 10-20%. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Any rain fades at night. Don’t expect many changes to Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will begin picking up slightly early next week. Average summertime heat will stick around with highs in the lower and middle 90s and morning lows in the mid-70s.

The tropics are still quiet.