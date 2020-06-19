Not much rain through the weekend, but rain chances improve next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will fall through the 70s for most of the region. Lows will bottom out in the middle 60s inland and the lower 70s at the coast.

This weather pattern will continue through the end of the week and for Father’s Day weekend. Rain chances will hold at 10% or less, mainly driven by the afternoon sea breeze. Temperatures will run above average with many spots topping off in the lower 90s. Morning lows will hold in the lower 70s.

The weather pattern will change next week. Deeper moisture will move into the region as a cold front settles into the Tennessee Valley. Rain chances will rise to 40% and 50% by the middle of next week.