Not as much heat, a little more rain

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday!

Today will be less hot than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A couple more of us with get some relief from the heat with a cooling shower or thunderstorm at 30% coverage.

After today, the rain backs off some, but our temperatures stick in the low to mid 90s. Next weekend, we will go back to afternoon showers and thunderstorms at 40% to 50% coverage with more seasonable heat near 90°.

TROPICS: We have very active tropics; however, none are a threat to us as of now. Post-Tropical Cyclone Dorian is now just north of Newfoundland. It will continue its trek to the northeast. Tropical Storm Gabrielle has maintained its strength and will also turn to the northeast and stay in the Atlantic. We are also watching a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic, and will update you if any become a threat to us. Watching these areas is a great reminder to be prepared and always have a plan! We are one day away from the official peak of hurricane season!