Not as chilly tonight with extra clouds, Keeping an eye on Eta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some extra clouds have streamed into the region today. That trend will continue for the end of the week with small rain chances coming by the weekend.

Mid and high clouds will continue to linger through the evening. This will lead to an overall milder night. Temperatures will hover in the 60s for most of the evening with a light and steady breeze out of the northeast. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight. Lows will range from the middle 50s inland to the lower 60s at the coast.

Deeper moisture aloft will lead to increased cloud cover for Friday. The region will remain rain-free with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the northeast. Moisture levels will rise Friday night and into Saturday. Clouds will continue with some occasional showers.

Highs will climb closer to 80 by Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine. Rain chances will begin to pick up by the middle of next week as moisture from what will likely be Tropical Storm Eta moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The extent of Eta’s impact to our part of the Gulf Coast are still up in the air. That should come into better focus in the coming days.