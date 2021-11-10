Not as chilly tonight, Storms arrive Thursday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have littered the Gulf Coast skies. This marks some changes ahead as another cold front approaches the region.

Extra clouds will continue as moisture begins to slowly build. A light south breeze will stick around overnight. A stray shower may develop over coastal locations after midnight. That small rain chance will carry into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cold front will approach the region through Veterans Day. A broken line of showers and storms will enter the region after 12-1pm. We do not anticipate severe weather, but a few storms will be possible along with some brief heavy downpours. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Drier and cooler air will follow the front through Friday and the weekend. Skies will become sunny Friday with north and northwest winds. Highs will reach the 70s Friday. Mornings may drop into the 30s and 40s this weekend with highs in the lower and middle 60s.