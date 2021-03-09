Not as chilly tonight, A few more clouds in the days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern is quiet with ample sunshine and comfortable days. Temperatures and humidity values will slowly rise over the next few days.

A light and steady southeast wind will carry through the evening and into the overnight hours. Skies will stay mostly clear early on, but some extra clouds will begin to slide into the region prior to daybreak. Temperatures will run a touch milder overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A southeast wind will pick up through the day Wednesday. This will lead to a slow uptick in moisture over the next few days. The overall atmosphere will remain dry, so rain is not expected. Highs will reach the middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Upper 70s will be possible by the end of the week.

The quiet pattern will carry into the weekend. Our next weathermaker will arrive early next week. Scattered storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday.