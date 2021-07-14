Normal Amount of Storms and Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There continues to be plenty of moisture in the air, but with upper-level high pressure, rain chances will resemble what we’d normally see for this time of year. The best chance for pop-up thunderstorms will be from midday through the early evening. Temperature-wise we start in the 70s and be on the lookout for patchy fog. Highs will remain quite steamy topping off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will climb over 100.

Rain chances look to climb a little bit for the back half of the workweek. Temperatures look to remain close to seasonal norms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

The tropics are mostly quiet. The only disturbance is in the northwestern Atlantic and has a low chance of developing. It is not a concern for the Gulf.