NOAA predicts warm and dry winter ahead thanks to La Niña

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our atmosphere goes through different cycles, such as El Niño and La Niña, that impact our local weather. Right now we are in a La Niña phase, but what does this mean for us?

La Niña is caused by a build up of cooler-than-normal water in the Tropical Pacific. This is brought on by strong easterly trade winds that bring this cooler water to the surface. La Niña impacts many aspects of our local weather such as tropical activity, temperatures, rain, and severe weather.

La Niña typically leads to a more active hurricane season. This is because during La Niña, we see less wind shear and more instability in the Caribbean and Atlantic. During La Niña winters, we also normally see warmer and drier conditions in our local area.

Brandon Black with the National Weather Service in Mobile explains, “Typically in a La Niña the jet stream just doesn’t come as far south. So we don’t get as many storms during the winter. We don’t get as much cold air. We get high pressure over the eastern US and that tends to lead to dry weather and warmer weather.”

There is not a very strong correlation between La Niña and winter severe weather in our area. We could see less during the first half of the winter since we likely will not have as many cold front. Things could ramp up a little leading into spring.

Black adds, “Because if we have less cold fronts, the Gulf is inherently warmer with time, and we tend to get more instability and those warmer temperatures. So there’s a little bit more energy there come springtime.”

We will have to wait and see on the severe weather potential, but we can expect a continued active hurricane season and a warmer and drier winter ahead.

