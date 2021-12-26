No break in the warm weather, but rain chances rise this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unseasonably warm weather continues for the Gulf Coast. The pattern will slowly become more unsettled as we move into the final week of 2021.

A light south and southwesterly breeze will continue for the region through the evening with high pressure sitting in the East-Central Gulf of Mexico. This will keep temperatures quite warm through the evening and into the night. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Areas of fog will develop prior to sunrise.

Monday will continue our warmer-than-normal pattern. Highs will easily jump into the middle and upper 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower will be possible with south winds.

Moisture will increase through the middle of the work week. Rain chances will rise to 40-50% by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the 70s with morning lows in the lower and middle 60s.

Rain chances will continue into the start of 2022 with a cold front moving through next Sunday. This will likely break our warm pattern driving in some cooler air.