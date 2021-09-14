Nicholas heading towards the the South, higher rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have another day with cloudy skies and showers. We will start out with scattered showers and storms will develop through the morning and into the afternoon. Nicholas made landfall at 12:30 AM this morning near Sargent Beach, Texas as a category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph.





Nicholas will continue to bring the threat of life-threatening flooding throughout the South over the next few days. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Mobile, Baldwin, George and Jackson County through Thursday. Today we will see light spotty showers with the tropical rain picking up by tomorrow morning. Some areas could locally see up to 6 inches of rain over the next few days. A Marginal Risk for severe weather will be in effect for portions of our southwestern communities. There is a low risk for a brief tornado or waterspout.





The extra clouds will keep temperatures below seasonal norms. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Rain chances will stay elevate through the week hovering in the 60-70% range. Highs will stay in the middle 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s.





We are watching a eave that has a medium chance of development in the western Atlantic. Currently poses no threat to the United States. Another tropical wave has a high chance of development and is heading towards the Central Atlantic. We will keep our eyes close on the tropics.