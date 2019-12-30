Nice and seasonable weather as we wrap up 2019 on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weekend cold front has allowed a dry and seasonable air mass to settle in over the Gulf Coast. It looks to stick around as we wrap up 2019.

Skies will stay mostly clear Monday night across the entire Gulf Coast. Expect textbook temperatures for this time of the year. Evening temperatures will hold in the 50s then dip into the 40s overnight. A light northwest breeze will stick around through the night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Tuesday.

The final day of 2019 will be a nice one. Skies will stay sunny with highs pressure in firm control. Highs will stay seasonable topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. If you plan on heading out to celebrate the new year, dry weather will persist with temperatures in the lower 40s by midnight.

Clouds will increase through New Year’s Day with rain arriving for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm back to near 70 by the end of the week. Another cold front will bring in some cooler temperatures by the weekend.