Next front arrives this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast we are halfway through the work-week!



It’s going to be another pleasant and quiet start to the day. We’ll warm up steadily though and by the afternoon we’ll be in the upper 80s. There will be a couple showers around, but the chance one finds you is only 20%.

By tonight any chance for rain is gone and we’ll transition to another clear and somewhat comfortable night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Higher humidity begins to return tomorrow ahead of our next front. We’ll keep rain chances at 20% tomorrow, but that goes to 30% by Friday. Highs remain in the middle and upper 80s, but lows will begin to moderate. We’ll start Friday around 73.

The timing of when the front will move through remains uncertain, but it will pass either late Friday or early Saturday. If it moves through on Saturday then we’ll keep a 30% chance for wet weather until it passes.

Even cooler air arrives and it will feel more like fall. We’ll start Saturday in the middle to upper 60s and we’ll start Sunday in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Sunday afternoon looks dry and seasonable with lower 80s. If the front does stall out it won’t be as cool, but rain chances will stick around meaning it’s a win-win.

On Columbus Day the front that came through will stall and move north again. This will likely bring us higher humidity and the chance for a few showers during the early half of the week, but it won’t be too warm with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s.

Another front will look to arrive by the middle half of next week. Fall is trying to get a foothold along the Gulf Coast.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We are tracking 3 disturbances. Two of which are just off the Eastern US Coast. One with a low chance of developing which is east of Virginia. The other has a medium chance of developing and is east of South Carolina, but neither are coming here. Both are expected to move northeast as they get caught up in a front.

The other disturbance is in the central Atlantic. This has a 40/40 chance of developing, but even if it does develop, it will be staying in the central Atlantic.

There are no tropical threats to the Gulf.