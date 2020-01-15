Near-Record Warmth, more Dense Fog, but a Cooldown is in Sight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Wednesday morning! We’re halfway to the weekend Gulf Coast! Forecast headlines include more fog today and tomorrow, near-record warmth, and big changes this weekend.

Be on the lookout for sense fog, especially if close to the water. Visibility may be reduced to less than a ½ mile in spots Take it slow, use the low beams, and give yourself plenty of time. A dense fog advisory will likely go into effect tonight.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun today. Temperatures will rise quickly aided by a south breeze. Temperatures could be tied or broken on the Gulf Coast with highs soaring into the upper 70s to near 80. Thank is about 20° above average. A few afternoon showers or t’storms will be possible. The rain chance is about 20%. A weak front will slide south through the region on Thursday bringing a few showers. Temperatures will drop just a touch for Thursday into Friday.

A more potent cold front will move in on Saturday. This front will bring areas of rain, but the thunderstorm chance is looking low. Behind that front, temperatures will drop DRASTICALLY. Models are hinting at temperatures falling to around 10-15° below average by Monday and Tuesday. The region could see freezing temperatures Monday and possibly 20s by Tuesday morning!