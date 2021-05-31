Near-average temps this week, Rain chances slowly rising

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a gorgeous Memorial Day on the Gulf Coast. Some changes are coming for the rest of the week as rain chances return.

A lighter south wind will stick around through the evening and into the early part of the night. Those breezes will become light and variable. Under a clear sky, temperatures should have no problem easing down through the 70s. Most of the region will wake up to middle 60s Tuesday morning. Skies will remain mostly clear.

Seasonably warm weather looks to continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures look climb into the middle and upper 80s. A small shower chance will exist after 2 PM. Most of the region will remain sunny with passing fair-weather clouds.

Moisture will increase starting Thursday. This will lead a better chance for pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms with the best chances coming after 2 PM. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s with more clouds. Rain chances could increase further into the weekend.