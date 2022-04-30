MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are starting out our weekend with muggy, warm conditions! Temepratures will warm to the low to mid 80s as we head towards the afternoon.

There is increasing moisture and humidity through the weekend will lead to increasing rain chances. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop after lunchtime with a 30% chance of rain. Those storms will likely wind down after sunset. Sunday will be similar.

Next week is look warm and humid. Afternoon highs will continue to warm up day by day. Highs will reach the middle 80s for most of the region. Some upper 80s will be possible by Thursday and Friday. We will carry a pop-up shower chance every day focusing after lunchtime.