Muggy tonight, scattered showers and storms again tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

The showers and storms have moved out of our area for the most part with only a few lingering showers left behind. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70’s. A south wind at 5-10 mph will keep that humidity around.

Tomorrow looks similar to today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We are also under a marginal risk for severe weather through Wednesday, meaning this summertime pattern will continue. The main threat will continue to be gusty winds. We keep small rain chances around Thursday and Friday with highs near 90 degrees.

Subtropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Cape Cod. This will not impact the Gulf Coast and will likely dissipate by the end of the week.