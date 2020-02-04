Muggy Today; Weather Aware Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! Today’s forecast headlines a warm and muggy day today, WEATHER AWARE Wednesday, and heavy rain tomorrow and Thursday.

A cold front will begin to slowly move our way today. As surface moisture climbs, we will see mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will soar into the lower and middle 70s aided by a steady south wind. The first half of the day looks mostly dry. A few isolated showers and t’storms will be possible in the afternoon into the evening. The threat of any severe weather will be to our west today.

We will be WEATHER AWARE Wednesday as the slow-moving cold front draws closer. Weather aware means as you go throughout your day tomorrow, make sure you have a way you can keep tabs on the weather. Our entire area is included in a slight risk. That’s level 2 of 5 and means while severe weather isn’t a guarantee, but it is possible no matter where you’re at in our area.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible starting early Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds will be the main concern, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe weather threat will shift east of I-65 Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

There will also be a heavy rain and flooding risk. Some parts of the Gulf Coast could receive up to 3-4” of rain through Thursday evening. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

The region will dry out Friday and into the weekend. It will be a chilly end to the weekend with temperatures in the 50s, but we will warm quickly for the weekend. Highs will jump back into the middle 60s.