MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are starting out muggy with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. As we head throughout the day highs will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Boating winds will be out of the south and turning southeast tomorrow from 15 to 20 knots. You can expect 4 to 5 feet seas and a high risk of rip currents. Be sure to follow those flags if you are going to be on the beaches.

A system is stalling out over us with off and on showers for the next few days. A few showers are possibly throughout the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. You can expect the same for Tuesday.

Wednesday we are weather aware with a slight risk, level 2/5, of severe weather for northwest of I-65 and a marginal risk, level 1/5 for northwest Florida. A few strong to severe storms are possible. A line of thunderstorms will pass Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. We will then be clearing out by Friday.