Muggy start, Partly Sunny Afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This Morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We have calm winds which has helped the formation of some patchy fog across around region this morning. If you are heading out the door the visibility might be a half mile or less.

This afternoon we will be in the mid-50s with only a 10% chance of a stray shower. Our temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon with south winds around 5-10 mph.

A front will pass through our region tomorrow night into Monday morning with an overall 40% chance of showers. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Tomorrow we will be in the mid-80s and mostly cloudy.

The rain should be clearing out by Monday afternoon then we have a streak of sunshine on the way. We will be sitting in the low 80s on Tuesday with sunny skies! Our weather will remain quiet throughout the end of the week. We will be on a warming trend as well with temperatures in the upper 80s by Friday!