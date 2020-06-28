Muggy overnight, low chance of an afternoon storm tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

The isolated storms that we saw pop up in our inland counties have faded after the sunset, leaving behind warm and muggy conditions overnight. Lows tonight will be warm and muggy in the 70’s for most spots.

We have a low chance of afternoon showers and isolated storms tomorrow afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. After tomorrow we keep the moderate rain chance around with highs in the 90s.

The Saharan Dust is on its way out of our area. The tropics are expected to stay quiet for at least the next 5 days.