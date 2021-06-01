Muggy days ahead, Pop-up shower and storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is feeling a little more like summer out there. Rain chances will make a return starting Wednesday.

Moisture is slowly building over the Gulf Coast. We are feeling it in the form of higher humidity. Expect a few clouds will linger through the evening and into the overnight hours. A light breeze out of the south will continue. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s. Most of the region will wake up to upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will feel warm and steamy for Wednesday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible after 1 PM. This summer pattern will continue into the back end of the week. Rain chances will climb to 40% by Friday.

We don’t anticipate any significant chance to this weather pattern into the weekend. Expect warm and muggy mornings with steamy afternoons.