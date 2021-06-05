Muggy and Rainy Weekend Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a rainy weekend ahead. A surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be entering our region. Some areas could pick up to 4 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

Temperatures are starting out warm today in the low 70s and mostly cloudy skies. A few coastal showers are possible throughout the morning. As we head towards the afternoon there is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s, cloudy and muggy.

There is a low risk for rip currents this weekend at the beach. Tomorrow there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of those thunderstorms could bring a few downpours to our area. Keep that umbrella handy!