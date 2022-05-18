Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

It is warm and muggy to start with temps in the 70’s for most. Dewpoints are up there with the temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s meaning it is MUGGY. Most are dry this morning as well with a SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Throughout the day, it will stay humid with highs reaching the low-to-mid 90’s. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm this afternoon along the sea breeze. Tonight, lows will drop back into the 60’s and 70’s with a mix of clouds.

We keep rain chances between 0% and 10% through Friday with highs in the 90’s. A system will approach this weekend which will increase our rain chances to near 60% both Saturday and Sunday. Because we will see more rain, temps will be slightly cooler in the upper 80’s for most. The rain will linger into next week.