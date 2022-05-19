Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting MUGGY and warm with temps in the 60’s and 70’s with dewpoints also in the 60’s and 70’s. The radar is quiet with a few clouds around. Some could see some patchy fog, but most will have no weather issues on the morning commute.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s north of I-10 and upper 80’s at the beaches. The humidity will stick around as well making it feel hotter than what your thermometer says. Most will stay dry as well with mostly sunny skies expected. Tonight lows will drop back into the 60’s and 70’s with some patchy fog possible yet again.

Friday we could see a few showers and storms along the sea breeze, but the rain chance is only around 20%. That changes this weekend as our next system approaches. Saturday and Sunday both bring higher rain chances at around 60%. This system will take its time moving through keeping the chance for showers and storms through at least midweek next week. Temps will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 70’s.