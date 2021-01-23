Muggy afternoon, stretch of warmer weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a misty start to our day with humid conditions.A stationary front is stalling out over the South which is bringing humid and rainy conditions to our region. T

racking a few showers off the coast that could bring a few showers to our coastal communities throughout the day. Overall rain chances are low around 20% today and 10% for your Sunday.

Today we are starting out with temperatures in the mid 50s with highs in the low 60s this afternoon. Tomorrow we will be noticeably warmer with highs in the low 70s. A warming trend underway with unsettled conditions over the next few days into next week.

On Monday there is a 40% chance of rain with a few storms possible. The unsettled weather will stick around throughout next Wednesday. By the end of next week we will have the sunshine back!