Muggier with More Rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The lower humidity will be leaving us as moisture works back in starting today. This will lead to a better chance for daily showers and storms. Clouds will build up and a sea breeze will kick off a few showers and storms. The coverage of rain will be quite spotty and storms that form will be slow-moving. Highs will remain near 90 and heat index values will be closer to 100.

The weather pattern will stay consistent through the week. Highs will reach the 90s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Storms will begin developing around lunchtime and expend in coverage through the afternoon hours.

TROPICS:

Paulette, the sixteenth named storm of the 2020, hurricane season, continue to inch west-northwestward through the Central Atlantic. The storm will continue this motion over the next few days. It is expected to intensify, but the long-term outlook shows the storm weakening thanks to increased wind shear.

Tropical Storm Rene becomes the seventeenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season. This is the earlier “R”-Storm on record. Rene, currently sitting over the Cabo Verde Islands, is likely to intensify. The forecast calls for the storm to become a hurricane by Thursday with a turn to the northwest.

We are also tracking two disturbances. Both have a medium chance of developing. One is near Bermuda and will slowly move towards the Carolina Coast the next few days. The other disturbance will come off of Africa in the next couple of days. From there it will have a window to develop in the Atlantic.

At this time there are no foreseeable tropical threats to the Gulf.