Much drier air Wednesday, Next rain chance arrives later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of the Gulf Coast will remain dry tonight as a cold front passes us by. The scattered clouds will stick around through the overnight hours. Temperatures will hold in the middle 60s.

Drier air will move back into the region. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for our Florida Panhandle counties. Temperatures will run closer to average with highs in the lower 80s. Northern locations will top off in the upper 70s to near 80. Temperatures will drop a few more degrees Thursday thanks to a dry, reinforcing cold front. A strong cold front will come late Friday bringing a few isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will drop below seasonal norms for this Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will hold in the middle 70s with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.