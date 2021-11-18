Much cooler Friday for the Gulf Coast, Warming through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will continue marching through the Gulf Coast this evening ushering in cooler air for the end of the week.

A few showers will be possible through the early evening as the front slide through. Temperatures will drop off quickly as winds pick up and shift out of the north and northwest. Winds could gust up to 25 mph though the night. Temperatures look to bottom out in the middle 40s for many communities. Some lower 40s will be possible in our far-inland zones.

Friday will be a cooler day with a return to sunshine. Highs will reach the lower and middle 60s. Cool winds out of the north will continue. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and 70s by Sunday. Another cold front looks to slide through the Gulf Coast Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring a few showers to the region. Temperatures will likely fall slowly through the day Monday. Mornings will drop into the 30s Monday night and Tuesday night.