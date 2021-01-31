Much cooler, dry skies ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We saw some lingering showers this afternoon, but most of the rain has moved out as the cold front makes its way through our area. We are in for a BIG pattern shift switching from warm, rainy and humid to COLD, sunny and dry with lows tonight dropping to the upper 30’s in our inland communities and lower 40’s at the coast. The breezy winds will stick around from the NW at around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 tonight making wind chilly values likely in the 20’s tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow starts of cold, windy, and cloudy, but the sunshine should make an appearance in the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 30’s and 40’s with wind chill values in the 20’s, but afternoon highs will reach the upper 40’s inland and lower 50’s at the coast. Gusty conditions will continue with winds from the NW at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will slowly warm as the week goes on reaching near 70 degrees by Friday when we see our next rain chance that will linger into next weekend.