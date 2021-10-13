Mostly Sunny Wednesday, Cool down this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with mostly clear skies and a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s but as we head towards the afternoon we will warm into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 80s. The next chance of rain comes on Friday with mostly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of showers. A cool down is on the way with a front passing through early Saturday morning with a 40% chance of rain early.

By late Saturday morning we will be drying out quickly with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Sunday morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s! The cooler air will stick around for the start of next week.

