Mostly sunny today, some showers Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

Today starts off calm for most with temps in the 50’s and dry skies. We have seen some patchy fog here and there, but it is pretty widespread. Throughout the day today, highs will soar to the mid-to-upper 70’s with some high clouds filtering in this afternoon. You will not need your rain gear today.

Tonight, lows will be mild in the mid-to-upper 50’s north of I-10 and lower 60’s closer to the beaches under partly cloudy skies and a SE wind at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow brings our next rain chance as our next system moves in. We will start off dry with slightly higher humidity, but after lunch, the cold front will move in bringing a few showers here and there. Most will stay dry, but there is a 30% chance of one finding you.

In the wake of this front, we do cool down for your Friday with highs in the mid-60’s, but temperatures do rebound moving into the 70’s this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Early next week, a second cold front will push through bringing a more significant temperatures drop.