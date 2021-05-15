Mostly sunny Sunday, low rain chances next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Well it has been a LOVELY weekend with clear blue skies and temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. More clouds will come into the mix with lows dropping to the mid-50’s inland, upper 50’s along I-10 and 60’s at the beaches. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

We will see moisture increase starting tomorrow which means more clouds for your Sunday, but sunshine will peak through and skies will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s at the coast and lower 80s north of I-10. For your work week, we bring in small rain chances each day with seasonable temperatures in the mid-80’s. Keep your umbrellas handy, but not everyone will see rain!