Mostly Sunny Sunday, Eye on the Tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – After some showers and storms this morning, with the exception of a few lingering sprinkles, most of the rain is out of our area. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 60’s inland and mid-to-upper 60’s at the coast. We could see some patchy fog overnight tonight and tomorrow morning before 10 am, so if you are heading out early, use caution and leave extra time!

For your Sunday, we will see a much different forecast than today. After some possible fog in the morning, mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70’s will dominate.

The forecast next week heavily depends on the eventual track of now tropical depression 28. We will keep you updated, be sure to stay up to date with the latest info. For the latest information: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropical-depression-twenty-eight-forms-in-the-caribbean/