Mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Expect mostly sunny skies today with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

This summertime pattern continues through this week with daily afternoon rain chances, highs near 90 degrees and high humidity. As we approach the end of the week and weekend, we expect rain chances to increase as a front approaches from the west.

We are watching two areas in the tropics. The first is about 500 miles off the coast of SC and GA has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression before it reaches the east coast late Monday. The second is a tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic and has a low chance of development both within 2 and 5 days. These are not imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast, but we will keep you updated.