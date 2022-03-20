MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! It was an absolutely stunning day with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Tonight, we will stay clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 40’s. Tomorrow, sunshine will stick around, and temperatures will reach the mid-70’s again. As we head into the evening hours, clouds will begin to move into the News 5 area ahead of a system set to push through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We are WEATHER AWARE for late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as that system will bring the possibility of severe weather. Moisture and warmth from the Gulf waters will stream into the region over the next couple of days leaving a very unstable environment favorable for storm development. Although the worst of the threat is predicted to be to our west in southwest Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana, a level 3 out of 5 risk is in place for most areas west of I-65, and a level 2 out of 5 risk for areas east of I-65. Damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and hail are all possible with this system. Be sure to stay updated on the latest with this severe threat over the next couple of days.

After that system passes through the area, we will be left with mostly clear skies and temperatures hovering around the upper-60’s and low-70’s making way for another beautiful weekend.

Have a great week!