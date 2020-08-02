Mostly sunny skies, brief thunderstorm possible for inland communities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a lovely Sunday in store for you. We are waking up to comfortable temperatures in the low 70s. Later this afternoon our temperatures will rise to the low 90s.

Rain chances are around 30% this afternoon with a pop up thunderstorm possible. We are under a dry spell over the next 5 days with low rain chances and warmer than average temperatures.

We are tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as it bears close to the Florida close. It is expected to skid along the Florida Coast and possibly bringing tropical storm force wind gusts to coastal areas.