Mostly Sunny Saturday, Scattered Thunderstorms Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Today is looking quiet, dry and seasonable. It’s a great day to spend outdoors. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered mid and high clouds will work across the skies through the day. There is no chance of rain in the forecast today!

A warm front will lift north Sunday bringing more clouds and a round of mainly afternoon showers and storms. Some strong or severe storms will be possible, especially for our Mississippi Counties. The main risk is damaging winds but we cant rule out a stray tornado.

This will set up a rather unsettled stretch of weather next week. Expect warm temperatures, high humidity, and a daily chance of showers and storms.