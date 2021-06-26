Mostly sunny Saturday, A few storms

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have slightly drier air across our area which will keep more sunshine in our skies throughout your day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with only a few clouds and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The rain chances will peak at 20% from 11am through the early evening. Fit in that sunshine today because we have higher rain chances on Sunday! This will lead to a better coverage of afternoon storms for Sunday.

The forecast looks consistent next week. Mild and muggy mornings with hot and steamy afternoons. Expect daily rounds of scattered tropical downpours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories