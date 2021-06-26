Mostly sunny Saturday, A few storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have slightly drier air across our area which will keep more sunshine in our skies throughout your day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with only a few clouds and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The rain chances will peak at 20% from 11am through the early evening. Fit in that sunshine today because we have higher rain chances on Sunday! This will lead to a better coverage of afternoon storms for Sunday.

The forecast looks consistent next week. Mild and muggy mornings with hot and steamy afternoons. Expect daily rounds of scattered tropical downpours.