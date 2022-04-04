Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We start out quiet and mild today in the 50’s for most. High pressure is still scooting across the Southeast as our next system builds back off to the west. Winds are out of the east at around 5-10 mph.

Throughout the day, temps will warm to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with sunshine continuing through the daytime hours. Winds will shift to southeasterly ahead of our next system bringing in more moisture and humidity. Tonight, clouds will start to build with lows dropping to the 60’s.

Unfortunately, Tuesday and Wednesday bring our next chances for severe weather. Starting after sunrise we will see storms start to fire up bringing the chance for severe storms throughout the day into the afternoon and evening. Counties north of Mobile Bay are in a level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms with the southern communities in a level 2 of 5 risk. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. After a brief break Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, another round of severe weather is possible Wednesday afternoon. The risk is lower at a level 2 of 5 for all of our area.

We finally clear out Thursday through the weekend with tons of sunshine. Highs will be just a little cooler in the 70’s with lows in the 40’s.