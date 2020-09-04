Mostly sunny and steamy afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are seeing a lot of blue skies out there this afternoon! It’s a pretty afternoon across the Gulf Coast with plenty of sunshine, but it’s also going to be a toasty one.

We’ll see highs climb to the mid 90s in most spots. Even though the humidity won’t be too terrible, we’ll still have heat index values around 105. Take those normal precautions to beat the heat. This evening will be quiet and clear as temperatures slowly fall to the low and mid 70s for overnight lows.

Saturday will be another steamy day with highs back in the mid 90s, but we’ll bump up the rain chance slightly to 20%. On Sunday and Labor Day it’s a 30% rain chance with low 90s.

TROPICS: Nana and Omar are fading, so now the focus moves to four different disturbances in the Atlantic. None of these disturbances pose an imminent US threat, but we’ll continue to watch and keep you posted. The next two names on the list are Paulette and Rene.