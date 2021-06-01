Foggy start, mostly dry today, higher rain chances ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast! Today marks the first day of hurricane season and luckily, there is no tropical development expected during the next 5 days, but if you have not prepared, NOW is the time!

5:45 AM – There is a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama and Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida until 9:00 AM.

It is a foggy start for some with lower visibilities for areas near and south of I-10 thanks to calm winds and higher humidity. This should dissipate by around 8:00 AM, but use caution on that morning commute! We will start with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60’s, but will warm to the mid-80’s near the coast and upper 80’s north of I-10. There is a SMALL chance for a sprinkle or two along the sea breeze this afternoon, but most will stay dry and partly cloudy.

Tonight brings lows in the mid-to-upper 60’s once again with partly cloudy skies. Your Wednesday will look pretty similar to today with highs in the 80’s and a low rain chance.

By the time we reach Thursday, we bring the chance for those pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain, but grab that umbrella just in case. Rain chances increase heading into the weekend and next week as deeper moisture sets in. Temperatures will stick to seasonable through the next 7 days in the mid-to-upper 80’s with lows near 70 degrees.