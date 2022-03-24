Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

After a stormy stretch, we are finally seeing a change of pace. Clear skies return to the News 5 area! We are starting out chilly in the 40’s north of I-10 and 50’s at the coast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Throughout the day today, temps will climb to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with tons of sunshine. Later on this evening, a blip of low pressure will move through bringing the possibility of a sprinkle or two, but most will stay dry. Tonight, lows will dip into the 40’s inland and 50’s at the beaches.

We keep the sunshine around through the weekend and into next week with highs in the mid-70’s Saturday and Sunday and nearing 80 degrees by Tuesday. Lows will stay in the 40’s and 50’s. Our next system looks to move through mid-week into Thursday.