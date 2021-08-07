Mostly Sunny Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a great Saturday forecast in store for you. There may be a few coastal showers throughout the morning but most of us will stay dry.

We will be partly sunny with only a 20% chance of a pop up thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the low 90s. The wind will be fairly calm throughout the day with only a few clouds out there. Sunday will be a lot like today.