Mostly sunny afternoon, weather maker coming NYE
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to warmer temperatures in the mid-40s across our region. Mostly clear skies will stick around, but patchy fog is possible throughout the Morning.
Today will feel very similar to yesterday with just a couple of more clouds. Highs will be in the upper-60’s with mostly sunny skies. The boating forecast is a huge difference from yesterday with waves around 2-4 feet.
Wednesday through your New Year’s Eve we are expecting active weather ahead of our next cold front. We are expecting showers and thunderstorms, but there is a possibility for severe weather. Right now the main threats look to be damaging winds, a few brief tornadoes, and coastal flooding during high tide. The front is continuing to slow down so we could see a threat for severe weather linger through early Friday morning and clearing out by 7am. We will continue to iron out the details as we get closer.