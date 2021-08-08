Mostly Sunny, A Few Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with clear, beautiful skies! We will be sunny today with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible.

A 30% chance of needing your umbrella. Other than that, highs will be in the lower 90’s inland and upper 80’s right at the coast. This pattern sticks around through the week with a 30-40% chance of rain every day and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.

In the tropics, there are two areas that we are watching that both have a medium chance of development. None of them are imminent threats to our neighborhood, but we will continue to watch closely and keep you updated!