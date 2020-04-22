Mostly Quiet Today; WEATHER AWARE Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday morning. Our forecast headlines include a warm and breezy day today, a few showers tonight, and WEATHER AWARE tomorrow.

Today will be another relatively quiet day on the Gulf Coast. We will start off sunny with a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day. Temperature s will top out in the middle and upper 70s at the coast with lower and middle 80s inland. It will also be breezy with a south wind that could gust to around 20 mph. A stray shower may develop after 4 PM.

Our next system will bring the likelihood of strong to severe storms in our area tomorrow. The severe weather timeframe will start around 6 am and continue through the early afternoon. Depending on the timing of the front, we could see the window for severe storms last through the afternoon. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main weather hazards, but some small hail is possible too. Significant severe weather is also possible as damaging winds could be 70 mph + and a few strong tornadoes north of I-10 can’t be ruled out.

Make sure you have a plan and identify more than one way to get warning information tomorrow just in case one way fails. Your plan should include your safe place. It’s an interior room away from windows in the lowest floor of a sight built or permanent structure. A mobile home is not safe in the event of a tornado. If you live in a non-permanent structure make sure you have somewhere you can go quickly just in case a warning is issued for your location.

Sunshine will return Friday with temperatures staying in the 80s. Another small rain chance will come Saturday. From Sunday into the first half next week it looks like we get plenty of sunshine and near seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 80s and morning lows in the middle to upper 50s!