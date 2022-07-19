MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A typical summertime pattern continue for the Gulf Coast. Some changes are coming for the end of the work week.

Any showers or storms this evening will remain spotty at best and should diminish after sunset. Overnight temperatures will fall close to seasonable levels. Most areas will bottom out in the middle 70s with warmer levels near the coast.

A few pop-up storms are possible for Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain steamy reaching the lower and middle 90s.

A few strong storms are possible Thursday mainly in the form of gusty winds. Rain chances will remain elevated for the end of the week. Heat will build as we move into the weekend.