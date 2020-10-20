Mostly quiet and mild tonight, Rain chances rising for the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another quiet weather day on the Gulf Coast. Warm temperatures look to stick around, but we will add rain chances into the mix later this week.

Some scattered clouds will linger through the evening as temperatures begin to slowly cool. Winds will stay light and out of the east and northeast. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s for most of the region. Expect upper 60s to near 70 at the coast. Patchy fog will be possible Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be very much like Tuesday weather wise. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures again will warm into the middle 80s. Humidity will rise a bit, but we will leave rain out of the forecast.

Moisture will begin to rise late Thursday leading to a few showers for the evening. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely Friday. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. The weather pattern will quiet back down through the weekend. Our next big cold front will arrive next Tuesday. Models are hinting at a short, but potent blast of cooler air.